Respect human rights in campaign, PNP asked

By Calvin D. Cordova

CEBU CITY – The Commission on Human Rights-Central Visayas yesterday reminded the Philippine National Police to respect human rights as they enforce the campaign against night idlers or “tambays” ordered by President Duterte.



Lawyer Arvin Ordon, CHR Region 7 director, said there should be clear guidelines in the implementation of Duterte’s directive.

“We are requesting the Philippine National Police to give us the guidelines on what authority they are making arrests. We want to know what’s their legal basis and the circumstances when they make arrests,” said Ordon.

Ordon said the CHR Region 7 is aware of existing ordinances that prohibit drinking in public places or roaming the streets without upper garments.

But preventing people from going to public places without the intention of committing a crime is a different story, said Ordon.

“All persons have natural rights to freedom of movement. In the first place, if it’s a public place, then a person has the right to go to that place. It’s not a crime. You cannot arrest a person on a mere reason that he was caught loitering on the streets unless there is a law that punishes it,” said Ordon.

