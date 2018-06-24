Saudi ban on women driving ends

RIYADH (Reuters) – Women in Saudi Arabia took to the roads at midnight yesterday, ushering in the end of the world’s last ban on female drivers, long seen as an emblem of women’s repression in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.



“It feels weird, I am so happy …I’m just too proud to be doing this right now,” said 23-year-old Majdooleen al-Ateeq as she cruised across Riyadh for the first time in her black Lexus.

The lifting of the ban, ordered last September by King Salman, is part of sweeping reforms pushed by his powerful young son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a bid to transform the economy of the world’s top oil exporter and open up its cloistered society.

Women drove up and down a main road in the eastern city of Khobar and cheered as police looked on.

“We are ready, and it will totally change our life,” said Samira al-Ghamdi, a 47-year-old psychologist from Jeddah, one of the first women to be issued a license.

The lifting of the ban, which for years drew international condemnation and comparisons to the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan, has been welcomed by Western allies as proof of a new progressive trend in Saudi Arabia.

