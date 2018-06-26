Canadian slain in shooting

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lyka Manalo

BATANGAS CITY – A 66-year-old Canadian national was killed while his 45-year-old Filipina wife luckily survived the shooting in front of their home, here, Sunday night. Batangas police director, Senior Supt. Edwin Quilates said the police have already formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to identify and arrest the suspect/s in the killing of Barry Gammon who was living in the city for 10 years.



“I have sent a team of intel last night to assist, SITG conference is ongoing, we’re following a lead,” Quilates said in a message, Monday morning. In a report from Batangas City chief of police, Supt. Sancho Celedio, Gammon and his wife were shot several times while in front of their residence in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tingga Itaas, this city at around 7:45 p.m.

Gammon sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the body while his wife has no fatal injury, according to report. Initial investigation disclosed that the couple persistently receiving threats due to property dispute before the shooting.

Related

comments