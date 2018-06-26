Cop retirees told to be extra wary

1 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY (PNA) – Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Chief Supt. Debold Sinas on Monday advised all police retirees to always be careful following the death of a retired policeman in Mandaue City and the series of killings of law enforcers.



“This has been my advice to all police retirees: to always be very careful because they may have encountered enemies during their days as law enforcers and who will try to hit them back when they retire,” Sinas said.

Earlier, a retired policeman, Ranilo Valiente, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in an ambush by riding-in-tandem gunmen Sunday night in Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City.

Valiente, who retired from the service last March, had a rank of Senior Police Officer 2.

Reports said that Valiente was talking with “habal-habal” (motorbike-for-hire) driver Jason Bayola by the roadside when assailants fired at them. Bayola was also hit by a stray bullet. The retired police officer was brought to the nearest hospital but physicians could no longer revive him.

Sinas said the incident is now being investigated by the Mandaue City Police, which also has yet to determine the motive behind the killing.

Related

comments