2,000 solar-powered irrigation projects eyed

By Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing the construction of 2,000 solar-powered irrigation projects by 2019.

“I will request DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) Secretary (Eduardo) Año to send memorandum to local governments to submit to us listing of areas which could be served by solar-powered irrigation,” DA Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said.



DA plans to set up 2,000 solar powered irrigation system projects all over the country until 2019 which could approximately provide water to 100,000 rainfed rice areas.

With these areas provided by enough water, additional one million metric tons of rice will be produced.

Piñol noted that of the 3.7 million hectares of actual rice farms, only 1.2 million hectares are irrigated.

“Water is the most essential part of agriculture” to reach a sustainable food production level, he said.

The first solar-powered irrigation system, established in New Janiuay, M’lang, North Cotabato, was designed to irrigate lands as wide as 100 to 150 hectares and could pump 1,000 gallons of water during hot days.

This year, 143 units will be installed nationwide under the National Rice and Corn Programs.

Meanwhile, Piñol urged all local chief executives in the country to initiate water impounding programs in their localities.

