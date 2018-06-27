Carlos eyes back-to-back

MANOLO Fortich, Bukidnon – Jobim Carlos, coming off a big finish win at Apo last week, expects a fiercer challenge from a stellar international field out to foil his back-to-back title bid in the ICTSI Del Monte Championship reeling off today here.



He said he’s putting premium on driving and putting at the tight, hazard-laden Del Monte course like Apo but a bit easier by the pros’ standards that should guarantee low scoring right in the first 18 holes of the P3 million tournament put up by ICTSI.

“The level of competition is high since there are many good, solid players, including the homegrown bets,” said Carlos, who unleashed a strong finishing kick to beat Elmer Salvador and Albin Engino by four at Apo last weekend.

“Del Monte is a bit easier than Apo so I expect low scoring through all four days. And if my driving and putting click, I think I have a big chance to score back-to-back.”

Two of his top rivals Jay Bayron and Tony Lascuña also expressed confidence of their respective bids in the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., and like Carlos, both have underlined the need for their putting to deliver to earn a crack at the championship.

“I’ve been working out on my putting the past few tournaments and I think I’m ready for another title crack. My shotmaking and iron game have been OK so I think I’ve got a good chance this week,” said Lascuña, a multi-titled player on the circuit but still in search for his first win in the season.

Engino, meanwhile, scored a rare PGT, winning the pro-am for the second straight week. He teamed up with Raul Miñoza, Alan Soriano and Cris Maligmat to pool a 16-under 56 for a two-shot win over Bayron, Adrian Lim, Jun Balagot and Edison Gamayon, who made a 58. Nilo Salahog, with Melvin Alvares, Jam Jalani and Rey Chico placed third with a 59.

Overnight rains have softened the fairways and greens of the mountain top course, short at 6808 yards but requires accuracy to avoid streams or bunkers that come into play in most holes. It also requires bump-and-run shots for recovery shots and low trajectory shots to avoid clipping branches.

“Actually, everybody has a chance here but one still has to dish out his best to win with so many good players around. Let’s just see what happens,” said Bayron, also seeking a follow-up to his victory at PGT Asia at Southwoods early this month.

Carlos and Bayron actually slug it out early in one of the featured flights, with Charles Hong, at 7:30 a.m. on No. 1 while Lascuna drew Joenard Rates and Korean Lee Song at 8:40 a.m., also on the first hole.

A slew of homegrown talents, including legend Frankie Miñoza and current PGT Order of Merit winner Clyde Mondilla, are also expected to figure in the title race early with the former, winner when the tour made its last stop here in 2013, teeing off at the back at 7:30 a.m. with Philippine Masters champion Jerson Balasabas and the long-hitting Orlan Sumcad.

