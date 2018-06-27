Druggie killed in N. Cotabato

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao (PNA) – A drug suspect was killed in North Cotabato just hours before authorities in Parang, Maguindanao province arrested Monday evening two suspected drug peddlers on a checkpoint in Barangay Nituan.



Supt. Ibrahim Jambiran, Parang town police chief, said four sachets of suspected “shabu” substance were recovered from the possession of Esmael Kamsa and Kahiria Kadatuan when they were flagged down at a police checkpoint. Kamsa and Kadatuan also failed to show proof of ownership of the motorbike, Jambiran said, adding the two belong to a big-time drug syndicate operating in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur.

Prior to the duo’s arrest, the police official said his office received a tip from a concerned citizen about the selling of prohibited drugs in the village.

In M’lang, North Cotabato, police killed a drug suspect identified as Lawrence Esteban, a high-value target and included on President Duterte’s list of drug personalities, after he fired at law enforcers.

Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, police regional director for Region 12, said Esteban fired at the law enforcers as they were approaching his home in Barangay Dugong, triggering a shootout.

