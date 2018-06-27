Tree planting for marriage license thrives in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY (PNA) – A total of 1,226 couples who applied for a marriage license in the city in 2017 have each planted a tree seedling as part of their contribution to the protection and preservation of the environment.



The tree planting is a requirement under City Ordinance 18-2016 or the City Environment Code, which mandates planting of at least one tree as a pre-requisite before the issuance of a marriage license.

Beatriz Gajete, forestry division chief of the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO), said on Monday the office has identified the Pine Trees of the World located at the Burnham Park reservation area as the plantation site for couples seeking marriage licenses.

She added that based on their assessment, 85.6 percent of those planted by the couples have survived and are still alive.

