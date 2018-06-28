Prov’l execs face raps over Boracay Is. mess

By Czarina Nicole O. Ong

Graft and administrative raps were filed yesterday before the Office of the Ombudsman against Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores, Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling, and several other municipal officials in light of their negligence in the upkeep of Boracay Island.



The complaint was filed by Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs Epimaco Densing III.

There are a total of 17 public officials and three appointive officials in the complaint.

Aside from Miraflores and Cawaling, they are provincial official Penro Valentin Talabero, Vice Mayor Abram L. Sualog, Sangguniang Bayan Members Natalie Cawaling-Paderes, Jupiter Aelred Gallenero, Frolibar Bautista, Lloyd Maming,

Dalidig Sumndad, Maylynn Aguirre-Graf, Danilo delos Santos, and Dante Pagsuguiron.

Licensing Officer III Jen Salsona, Menro Edgardo Sancho, and Punong Barangays Hector Casidsid of Barangay Yapak, Chona Gabay of Barangay Manoc-Manoc, and Lilibeth Sacapano of Barangay Balabag were likewise included.

Densing wants them to be held liable for violation of Section 3(e) of R.A. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

