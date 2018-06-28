We’ll have to make most of our time – Gabe

By JONAS TERRADO

Gabe Norwood is confident that Gilas Pilipinas can make most of the remaining time it had preparing for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers which starts on Friday against host Taiwan.



Gilas has been training hard since arriving in Taipei last Monday after spending three Monday practices since the start of its buildup for the matches with the Taiwanese cagers and FIBA Asia Cup champion Australia.

The Filipino cagers face Taiwan at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gym before heading home to meet an Australian team reinforced by NBA players Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Makeron Monday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“It’s a matter of making most of our time now,” Norwood said. “Chinese Taipei and Australia have been together and getting ready for this window, but we gotta take the momentum of us playing and being in shape and just really locked in and be ready for the next two games.”

Gilas has already secured a spot in the second round after winning three of its four matches in Group B. The lone defeat came against the Aussies last Feb. 22 in Melbourne.

Kiefer Ravena will miss the window owing to a FIBA suspension handed to him last month, but Terrence Romeo is making his debut in the qualifiers after nursing an injury in the two windows.

