300K at stake in Pasay derby

The battle for championship among Metro Manila cockers heats at Pasay City Cockpit today with the staging of the Jerald Cup 4-Cock Derby.



Host Jerald Picazo said regular derbyists of Pasay Cockpit, Roligon, Elorde Stadium, San Juan Coliseum, La Loma Cockpit, Sta. Monica Cockpit, Pasig Square Garden and Ynares Center are expected to see action.

No less than P300,000 in cash prize awaits the winner.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the LBC Cup 9-Stag Derby slated at Pasay Cockpit next month.

Backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, the LBC Cup has a guaranteed prize of P5.5 million for an entry fee of P7,000 and minimum bet of P4,400.

The schedules at PCC: July 20 and 27 (2-stag elims); Aug. 3 (3-stag semifinals); Aug. 10 and 13 (2-stag elims) and Aug. 17 (3-stag semifinals).

For reservation of cockhouses, contact Erica (0945-4917474).

