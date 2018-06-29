Rape suspect shot after attacking cops

By Antonio F. Colina IV

DAVAO CITY – A rape-slay suspect was shot dead when he allegedly attempted to grab a gun and fought with police officers inside the Talomo police station here yesterday.



City police spokesperson Senior Insp. Maria Teresita Gaspan said that the suspect, James B. Narte, 35, laborer, resident of Bago Gallera, this city, allegedly attacked PO1 Nierca Mutia while he was preparing to take his finger print at about 7:20 a.m.

Gaspan said Narte also attempted to snatch the firearm of jail guard PO1 Kathllen Rose Antoneth C. Pelino. A violent scuffle ensued and the gun went off, hitting the ceiling once and the wall beside the door thrice.

Other policemen responded to the scene upon hearing the gunshots. Gaspan said one of the responding policemen, SPO4 Danilo Daquigan, seeing that there was an “imminent danger” when his colleague was nearly overwhelmed, opened fire at Narte.

Narte was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The suspect allegedly raped and killed a 16-year-old junior high school student who just went out of her house to buy cellphone load on June 22.

