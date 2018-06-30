DENR sets condition on major Boracay hotels

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Resorts and hotels with 50 rooms or more along the famous white beach of Boracay Island must build their own sewage treatment plants to be able to reopen. “If they don’t comply, they cannot open.



We will not give them the proper permits,” said Jim Sampulna, Western Visayas regional director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

This is after DENR Roy Cimatu issued a memorandum for the strict enforcement of Presidential Directive 2018-0081, which requires all resorts to construct treatment facilities for wastewater.

The resort island in Malay town, Aklan province is currently off limits to tourists as it is undergoing a six-month rehabilitation program.

