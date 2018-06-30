Hazel keeps the Faith

By Nestor Cuartero

NO TO COSMETIC SURGERY: Confident of her talent as a singer-songwriter-actress, up and coming artist Hazel Faith turned down a suggestion from a well-known producer to embark on a physical enhancement procedure.



The 27-year old believes there’s so much more she can offer the world of show business than physical beauty or allure.

Hazel is a songwriter whose works have been recorded not just by herself, but also by other artists.

Among them, Kim Chiu (“Wag Kang Makulit”), Juris (“Bibitawan Ka”), Kisses Delavin (“D Ko Lang Masabi”).

Hazel herself has released her own debut album under Curve Entertainment, also her management company.

INTERNATIONAL STINT: Hazel Faith (de la Cruz) considers as highlights in her young career roles in films like “Ekstra” (with Vilma Santos) and “Ang Kababaihan ng Malolos” (historical musical film where she played lead). She also acted in “Showdown in Manila,” a Philippine-Russian co-production starring Russian actor Alex Nevsky, a former Mr. Universe, directed by Mark Dacascos.

While still in college at Mapua where she finished Architecture, Hazel Faith won the “Glee” Send Off To Hollywood contest.

She was assigned a walk-on part on the hit show, taped in Hollywood.

That brief but memorable stint in “Glee” opened acting opportunities for Hazel locally.

She did small and big roles in soaps “Kasalanan Ba’ng Ibigin Ka,” “Ilustrado,” “Be Careful With My Heart.”

She’s currently at work on a new film, “My Stepmother’s Lover,” where she shares scenes with Martin del Rosario and Sunshine Cruz.

SINGER-COMPOSER FIRST: A singer-composer first, Hazel Faith’s debut album, “Keep The Faith,” contains songs – half of them, anyway – that she herself composed.

The others are covers of pop hits, themes of TV drama shows.

Other selections are “Kinikilig,” “Di Na Kita Mahal” (with Michael Pangilinan), “I Love You Goodbye.”

