New acting prosecutor general

By Rey G. Panaligan

Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra yesterday designated Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon as acting prosecutor general of the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice.



Fadullon took over the post from acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. who had requested his relief to enable him to devote his time as head prosecutor of Makati City.

In Department Order No. 284, Guevarra said Fadullon’s appointment will take effect today until a permanent prosecutor general is appointed by President Duterte.

Guevarra said that several other new appointments in the DoJ will be announced in the next few days.

