DA pours R150M for Sarangani

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ALABEL, SARANGANI – Local officials and farmers here have lauded the Department of Agriculture (DA) for allocating funds amounting to R150 million to bankroll various developments projects under the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD).

Sarangani Gov. Steve Solon said Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol has already released the initial funds amounting to R100 million for livelihood, infrastructure projects farm inputs to local farmers in remote villages in the seven municipalities of the province.

Solon said local farmers were given organic fertilizers for upland rice and corn production, farm animals including carabao, horse farm, goat and duck for their livelihood projects.

Angelica Lino, a local farmer from a far-flung village in remote Barangay Tamban in Malungon town said their production on upland rice production had increased after the implementation of SAAD program in their village.

She said the provincial agriculture office had provided them free upland rice and corn seedlings and organic fertilizers and agricultural equipment including hand tractor to boost their production.

Provincial agriculturist Agnes Du said at least 37 upland barangays in the entire province have been placed under SAAD program. (Joseph Jubelag)

Related

comments