The weirdest festivals

The word “holiday” origi­nally meant “holy day.” Holy literally means “set apart.” Thus, a holiday is a day set apart from other ordinary days of the year.



We are all familiar with holi­days like Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s. But did you know that there are “holy days” that are not really sacred, but rather strange? And some of them are just weird!

Monkey Buffet Festival

According to 25list.com, the world’s largest primate party is cel­ebrated in Lopburi village, Thailand, every last weekend of November.

The jungle dwelling monkeys around Lopburi are known to be gluttons, harassing visitors for food. In 1989, the villagers decid­ed that the best way to deal with these naughty monkeys is to em­brace them.

Each year, they lay out a buffet of morsels for the monkeys at Pa Prang Sam Yot temple. They serve peanuts, cucumbers, and raw crabs.

Penis Festival

There’s a unique festival in Ja­pan called Knamara Matsuri or Pe­nis Festival. It is celebrated each spring in the city of Kawasaki.

The festival celebrates fertility by parading gigantic penis-shaped Shinto shrines while people suck on penis lollipops, buy penis-themed memorabilia, and pose with penis-shaped sculptures.

According to BBC, the festival started in 17th century, when pros­titutes prayed at Kanamra shrine for protection from sexual infec­tions. Today, the festival aims to raise awareness on the same theme, this time, about safe sex. The fest also raises fund for HIV prevention.

-Kim Atienza

