Jolo confirms break-up with Jodi

After much hee-hawing, actor-turned-politician Jolo Revilla has finally confirmed what many already knew all along, that he and actress Jodi Sta. Maria are already kaput.



Now, he could have gone further to actually spill all the juicy details as to why and how but Revilla would rather keep all guessing.

He told ABS-CBN News, “All I can say is Jodi brought out the best in me. She made me a more responsible person. Mahal ko ‘yun!”

If you think he is still in mourning, fear not; the gallant son of embattled Senator Bong Revilla is well on his way to recovery.

“I take it one step at a time. I’ll focus on myself this time,” he said.

As to those hoping for reconciliation well, don’t hold your breath as Revilla himself is seemingly not too keen on rushing things.

He intoned, “Naniniwala ako na si Lord na ang bahala kung saan kami humantong.”

Revilla and Sta. Maria first made public their relationship in 2012. They broke up four years later, but reconciled.

Many thought marriage is already in the offing for the two with Revilla taking to calling Sta. Maria his “asawa.”

Rumors about their break-up started with fans noting how Revilla’s birthday greeting to Sta. Maria some time back sounded less syrupy than usual.

That he was also absent at the party was telling to some.

Many confirmed the worst with Sta. Maria making herself scarce at Revilla’s recent graduation ceremony. (Neil Ramos)

