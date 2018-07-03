Patricia Javier robbed by car thieves in Antipolo

Count former actress Patricia Javier among most recent victims of the notorious Basag-Kotse Gang.

In a report on “Umagang Kay Ganda” Monday, the former sexy star related how her car was broken into by thieves last Sunday, July 1, at Masinag, Antipolo, Rizal.



According to Javier she was in a meeting at a restaurant in the area when it happened.

“May nakita akong dalawang lalaki na naka-motor, na akala ko sinilip lang ang sasakyan ko, ‘tapos biglang (nag-alarm) kasi sensitive ‘yung sasakyan,” she said.

The actress added when she got out of the restaurant to check on her vehicle, she saw her car windows already broken.

Among items taken by the thieves was a genuine Louis Vuitton bag, which, she said contained her wallet, ATM, credit cards, and a diamond necklace.

Javier is saddened mostly over the loss of the diamond necklace which, she said has “sentimental value.”

She pleaded, “Sana po kapag may nagbenta sa inyo ng PJ (na pendant na) may mga diamond po, kunin niyo po, itawag niyo na lang sa akin, at kukunin ko po sa inyo para (bayaran)… kung magkano man ho ‘yung ibinenta sa inyo.”

Police are still investigating the matter. (Angelika Ortega)

