Petron debuts vs Foton today

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(Cadiz Arena, Negros Occidental)

4:15 p.m. – Cignal vs Sta. Lucia

7:00 p.m. – Foton vs Petron

By Jerome Lagunzad

Reigning Grand Prix titleholder Petron makes its highly-awaited tournament debut against struggling Foton tonight as the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference brings its act to the Cadiz Arena in Negros Occidental for the very first time.



The Blaze Spikers will come in to the 7 p.m. encounter with an intact roster boosted by the return of two collegiate stars in Sisi Rondina and hometown hero Bernadeth Pons as they try to set their ambitious bid for back-to-back titles in motion.

However, Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos is trying his best to tone down the high expectations, aware that the slow-starting Tornadoes are determined to spoil the Blaze Spikers’ debut.

“This Invitational is very unpredictable because all teams are tough to beat. We need to be more prepared every game in. This conference and give our best to show a great competition,” he said.

Meanwhile, defending champion Cignal guns for its third straight victory as the HD Spikers take on the injury-hit Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in the opener at 4:15 p.m.

A victory by the HD Spikers will enable them to inch closer towards clinching the lone outright semifinal berth in Group B after turning back University of the East-Cherrylume and Smart-Army last week.

Related

comments