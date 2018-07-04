The healing of the Gadarene demoniacs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel Reading: Mt 8:28-34

When Jesus came to the territory of the Gadarenes, two demoniacs who were coming from the tombs met him. They were so savage that no one could travel by that road. They cried out, “What have you to do with us, Son of God? Have you come here to torment us before the appointed time?” Some distance away a herd of many swine was feeding. The demons pleaded with him, “If you drive us out, send us into the herd of swine.” And he said to them, “Go then!” They came out and entered the swine, and the whole herd rushed down the steep bank into the sea where they drowned. The swineherds ran away, and when they came to the town they reported everything, including what had happened to the demoniacs. Thereupon the whole town came out to meet Jesus, and when they saw him they begged him to leave their district.

THEY CAME OUT

The mention of two fierce demoniacs (not just one) coming from the tombs and meeting Jesus makes the scene more ominous. Will Jesus be able to handle this “double” challenge? Despite their savagery, the demoniacs acknowledge that Jesus has power to destroy them – and so they “beg” or “negotiate” with him. Jesus gives in to their request, and they are cast out and transported to the swine.

We are often so terrified by evil spirits that we forget they have no inherent power. Of course, they can harm people, and they do. But if we have Jesus at our side, they will raise the white flag of surrender. For Jesus’ (God’s) power is genuine and inherent, not just “borrowed,” as in the case of evil spirits. Let us then take refuge in Jesus in times of temptation and assault by evil spirits.

Do we believe in the power of good – the power of God – to overcome evil? Let us call on Jesus and resist evil.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2017” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments