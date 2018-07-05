12 MMDA workers test positive for shabu use

By Jel Santos

Twelve employees of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), most of them traffic enforcers, tested positive for drug use, according to MMDA general manager Jose Arturo.

“Twelve employees tested positive for using shabu. Six of them, job order employees, were immediately dismissed…Most of them are traffic enforcers,” Arturo said during a press conference yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the six others who are permanent employees will undergo “due process.”

“Even they will undergo the due process, these employees will also be terminated. I am confident because the MMDA, especially Chairman Lim, does not tolerate drug use,” Garcia said.

One of the employees who tested positive was caught with a bottle containing urine, apparently trying to cheat the test result.

“He was caught with a bottle containing urine. We suspect that he was doing such for a very long time – in past MMDA administrations,” he said.

The drugs tests were held between May and June this year.

