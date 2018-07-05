3 gunmen barge into café, rob 15 people

Three armed men barged into a café in Parañaque City Tuesday night and robbed 15 people of over R140,000 worth of cash, gadgets and other personal items.

Initial information from the Southern Police District revealed that three unidentified men armed with short firearms entered the establishment and announced the heist. At gunpoint, they quickly took the victim’s belongings and fled.

Among the 15 victims were the store’s manager and co-owner Valerie Tria, 27; the store caretaker Cristoval Tria, 25, and Vincent San Miguel, a crew of the cafe.

Stolen from Valerie was store’s sales amounting to R3,000 while a phone worth R18,000 was taken from Cristoval.

The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m., according to the report.

The suspects carted away a total of R141,699 worth of cash and gadgets which include laptops and cellphones. Wallets also containing various identification cards were also stolen.

Police are conducting further investigation to identify and locate the suspects. (Dhel Nazario)

