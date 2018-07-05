Generika eyes 3rd win vs F2

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs F2 Logistics

7:00 p.m. – Smart-Army vs Cocolife

Surprise leader Generika-Ayala tries to inch closer towards an outright semifinals berth against powerhouse F2 Logistics today as the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference brings its act back to The Arena in San Juan City.

Game time is at 4:15 p.m., with the Lifesavers determined to stretch their flawless start to three matches in Group A against the Cargo Movers who are coming off a fourth place finish from the 2018 Sealect Tuna Women’s Volleyball Championship in Sisaket, Thailand recently.

“F2 Logistics is a very solid team. Even if you’re playing their second unit, it’s like facing the starters,” said Generika-Ayala coach Sherwin Meneses. “But the ball is round. I think we are capable of pulling an upset because my players are all working hard.”

Clashing in the main match at 7 p.m. are Smart-Army and Cocolife, with the winner earning the right to claim the solo second spot in Group B which has defending champion Cignal as its pacesetter with an impressive 3-0 start.

Meanwhile, reigning Grand Prix titleholder Petron made a rousing tourney debut by outlasting struggling title contender Foton, 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, late Tuesday night at the Cadiz Arena in Negros Occidental.

National team member Ces Molina tallied 15 points while Mika Reyes and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Blaze Spikers, who passed their initial test in the second conference with flying colors.

But much of the focus will fall on the Lifesavers, who are making heads turn behind their fluid offense and solid defense mainly behind the exploits of Angeli Araneta, Bang Pineda, Patty Orendain, Ria Meneses and Kat Arado.

