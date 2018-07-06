‘Blood moon’ total eclipse on July 28

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A total eclipse of the “blood moon” will be seen in the country on July 28.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. During its greatest eclipse, the moon takes on a reddish hue which is sometimes referred to as a blood moon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, the event will also be seen in Antarctica, Australasia, Asia, Russia, except the northern part; Africa, Europe, and east of South America.

The eclipse will begin at 1:13 a.m. (Philippine time) and will end at 7:30 a.m. on July 28.

Its greatest eclipse, which is the moment when the moon is totally obscured by the Earth’s shadow, will be observed at 4:21 a.m.

In Manila, the moon will rise at 6:05 p.m. on July 27 and will set at 5:44 a.m. on July 28.

According to PAGASA, lunar eclipse is safe to watch and observers need not use any kind of protective filters for the eyes.

A pair of binocular will help magnify the view and will make the red coloration of the moon brighter.

Later this month, the Southern Delta Aquarids meteor shower will be best observed on the east-southeastern sky from July 28 to 31and estimated to peak before midnight and onward from July 29 to 30.

The stream normally produces about five to 10 meteors per hour with overall activity of about 15 meteors per hour under good sky conditions. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments