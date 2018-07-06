Leptospirosis outbreak

By ANALOU DE VERA

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III declared yesterday a leptospirosis outbreak in 18 barangays in seven cities in Metro Manila as he called on local government officials to intensify anti-rodent measures, including collection of garbage, in their areas to prevent further spread of the disease.



Duque made the move as the Department of Health (DoH) monitored 368 leptospirosis cases in Metro Manila with 52 deaths from January 1 to July 3, this year.

Duque said Quezon City villages hit by leptospirosis outbreaks are Bagbag, Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, Novaliches Proper, Payatas, Pinyahan and Vasra.

In Taguig City, the villages affected are Lower and Western Bicutan, Maharlika Village and Signal Village; while in Pasig City is Pinagbuhatan village.

Others are BF Homes and San Dionisio in Paranaque City; North Bay Blvd South in Navotas City; Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City; and Conception in Malabon City.

“This is alarming, that is why it is very important that our people are aware of this and that the measures to prevent this have to be in place,” Duque said.

“This is already considered outbreaks because they already breached the epidemic threshold, which means that the cases reported now in this cities or the barangays, have already passed the number or average for the last five years,” the health chief added.

Duque urged local government officials to step up the collection of garbage in their areas to control the spread of leptospirosis.

“They’ve got to do four things. One is rodent control, two, improve flood control programs in their respective localities, and next is draining of potentially contaminated waters. Last, enforcement of garbage collection,” Duque said.

“That is very important because the rats from the sewer pupunta ‘yan sa mga basurahan kapag hindi mo kinukolekta. Sa basurahan mag-thrive ang mga daga at ‘yan ang iihi, nanghahawa sa mga tubig; at ang mga lumulusong sa baha ay magkakaroon ng leptospirosis. Whether may sugat o wala, posibleng tamaan ng leptospirosis kaya kinakailangan alerto ang mga tao,” he added.

The health department has also ordered all hospitals in the region to be prepared in admitting and managing cases, or referring patients to specialty hospitals if needed.

Additional medical personnel were deployed to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) along with drugs and medicines needed for the treatment of leptospirosis cases.

“Patients with leptospirosis-like symptoms should be brought immediately to the nearest health care facility for proper diagnosis and treatment,” Duque emphasized during a press briefing at DoH Central office in Manila.

Duque said that leptospirosis can be acquired through exposure to flood water, mud or food contaminated by urine of infected animals not just rodents but also pig, dogs, cattle, goats among others.

Symptoms of leptospirosis include high fever, muscle pain, eye redness, yellowing of skin, tea-colored urine, decreased urine output, cough, diarrhea, and vomiting. If left untretead, leptospirosis may cause kidney failure, brain damage, massive internal bleeding, and worst death.

