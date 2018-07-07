Order for P1 fare hike out

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board released yesterday its order granting a P1 provisional fare increase for public utility jeepneys, raising the minimum fare from P8 to P9.

Based on the order, the LTFRB has “provisionally authorized to increase fare in the amount of P1 for the first four kilometers, but no increase in the succeeding kilometers.”

With this, the minimum fare of P9 should take effect immediately in Metro Manila, Regions 3 and 4.

“All other regions which have no pending petition for fare increase and prayer for provisional increase shall have no fare adjustment. Their existing authorized fares shall remain,” the order further stated.

The LTFRB also reminded public utility drivers that a fare discount of 20% should be applied to senior citizen, person with disabilities, and student passengers.

All PUJ operators, LTFRB said, should post a “Notice of Provisional Fare Increase” inside their jeepneys to avoid confusion among the passengers.

Prior to the release of the order, the LTFRB warned PUJ drivers immediately implementing the P9 minimum fare that they can be fined P5,000 for overcharging. (Alexandria San Juan)

