Customs file cases vs onion, cigar smugglers

Criminal charges were filed by the Bureau of Customs Friday against importers who tried smuggling millions worth of onions and cigarettes into the country.

Consignees and licensed customs brokers were sued before the Department of Justice due to their smuggled shipments discovered during series of spot inspection of container vans at the Manila International Container Port in April 2018.

Joseph Martin E. Arriesgado, sole proprietor of EAJM Enterprises; Manilou A. Hernandez, sole proprietor of Buensuceso Enterprise and its licensed customs broker Lorenz V. Mangaliman; and Arvin V. Tugadi, sole proprietor of Epitome International Trading were charged over the illegal importation of P11,109,874.52 worth of onions.

During the inspection, the container vans consigned to the respondents were found to contain onions declared as apples.

The owner of Marid Industrial Marketing, Mark David G. Villanueva, and its licensed customs broker Carme Ann S. Rollon were also charged due to their unlawful importation of P26, 650, 393.70 worth of cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes were originally declared as industrial artificial fur texture. The owner and broker face charges for violation of Sections 1401 and 1403 in relation to Section 1400 of the CMTA.

Customs Chief Isidro Lapena said that more cases will be filed by the bureau against importers, brokers, and other unscrupulous individuals involved in the smuggling of agricultural products and other commodities into the country. (Betheena Kae Unite)

