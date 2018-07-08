Pacquiao shouldn’t stand in front of Matthysse – Wright

By Nick Giongco

Former world champion Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright has a piece of advice for Many Pacquiao, who faces Argentine strongman Lucas Matthysse on July 15 in Malaysia.

Don’t stand in front of Matthysse, the American fighter told boxingscene.



“If he stays there and just tries to catch Matthysse with a big punch, Matthysse has a good punch and could end it,” said Wright, who feels that the Filipino’s movement will be key in negating the power punches of the reigning World Boxing Association welterweight king.

Matthysse, who has a high KO percentage, packs dynamite on both fists and upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur a few dsays ago, boasted that his right, or even his left, can put Pacquiao to sleep.

Pacquiao is out to rebound from a disputable decision defeat to Jeff Horn last year and plans to put on a show of force against the South American at the Axiata Arena, where 16,000 fans are expected to attend.

Pacquiao, who is nearing 40, hasn’t stopped an opponent in almost 10 years but looks poised to end that long streak with a rousing win over Matthysse, whose aggressive and rugged style sems tailor-made for him.

Matthysse had won the WBA 147-lb crown with a knockout win over Tewa Kiram of Thailand in Los Angeles.

Kiram gave Matthysse plenty of trouble before getting caught.

Kiram, Pacquiao’s handlers believe, is not of the same caliber as the eight-division champ.

