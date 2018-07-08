Rody no longer interested in peace talks with Reds

President Duterte is no longer inclined to pursue peace talks with the communist rebel group after its leader Jose Maria Sison claimed he would be ousted in three years.

The President said he was prepared to accept his destiny if ousted but prefers to go to war with the rebel group first.

“Sabi naman ni Sison, I will not last three years. Kaya ang sabi ko kay Sison ngayon, “Ayaw ko na makipag-usap sa inyo kasi sabi ninyo three years na lang pala ako dito. So wala na akong time makipag-usap sa inyo. Bahala na kayo diyan,” Duterte said at the opening ceremony of the National Science and Technology Week in Davao City last Friday.

“Sabi nila, instead of fighting, they’ll just use their energies to oust Duterte. Ah, okay lang kung ‘yun ang ginusto ng tao. I am ready to be ousted pero fight muna tayo,” he added.

The President maintained that he was ready to become an ordinary citizen if removed from office if this was part of his destiny. “Alam mo ba ang sabi niya? Duterte will not last. Until three years. O ‘di fine. If that is my destiny, I will accept it. There’s no problem with it. Destiny is God. That is what God wants me to be a civilian after three years, according to Sison, the clairvoyant of the Communist Party of the Philippines,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

