Forest Hills hosts PGTA

Forty-two foreign aces, led by the crack Thai contingent, dominate the early roster of players bracing for a four-day battle of shotmaking and wits when the Philippine Golf Tour Asia resumes Wednesday at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo.



Veteran Wisut Artjanawat and former PGT Sherwood leg winner Ittiphat Buranatanyarat along with Aussies Andrew Campbell and Damien Jordan, South African Mathiam Keyser, Finland’s Janne Kaske and Americans Nicolas Paez, John Michael O’Toole, Brett Munson, Lexus Keoninh and Eliott Hume are tipped to slug it out with their Filipino counterparts for top honors in the $100,000 ICTSI Forest Hills Championship.

David Gleeson of Australia ruled the PGTA’s kickoff leg at Luisita last April, nipping obscure Erwin Arcillas in a playoff. But the local top guns topped the next two with Jobim Carlos edging Tony Lascuña by two to claim his maiden victory at Riviera and Jay Bayron rallying to snare the Southwoods crown from O’Toole last month.

