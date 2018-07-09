Lehmann, Senoron to carve TV careers

Don’tlook now but Miss World Phil­ippines 2017 Laura Lehmann and Miss Multinational 2018 Sophia Senoron are about to start a new journey, this time as actresses.



The two already signed an exclusive con­tract with GMA Artist Center.

Present during the contract-signing were GMA Entertainment Group Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable; GMA Se­nior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara; and talent manager Arnold Vegafria.

Despite having little to no experience in acting, the two expressed willingness to learn much as they can in their new ven­ture.

“I think every little girl wants to be a star one day, and to think that I get to have the chance to be a star. I’m really thankful. Over­whelming pero super excited ta­laga,” Sophia said.

Laura, in turn, shared, “Ito ta­laga iyong first subok ko sa acting world, so it’s nice to know that I have a family who really accepted me and warmly welcomed me. I’m very excited and I want to see if kaya ko ito. I’m looking forward to everything that is coming.”

Joining the two as new Kapuso is model Michelle Dee, daughter of former beauty queen-actress Melanie Marquez.

Dee admitted she has long wanted to try her hands in acting, relat­ing how she has been nagging Vegaf­ria, her manager, about it.

“I’ve been really convincing my manager Tito Arnold. I really want to try it out and to be a part of GMA,” she said.

“I talked to my mom about it (also), I really like the feeling here. Just talking about it, two years ago with my parents and my friends, just the idea and just, like, now it’s happening. I’m sign­ing the contract, it’s, like, imagine a little girl and their dreams are coming true. It’s like slowly one step at a time nari-reach ko na where I want to be,” Mi­chelle added.

Rasonable is proud to welcome the new talents as part of the Kapuso Network.

“Unang-una bagay sila dito dahil magaganda sila. But we’re very, very happy and excited na dito nila pinili, to be with the Ka­puso Network and we’re lining up projects for them in the near future. They’ll have guestings in our different shows. They’re un­dergoing workshops now, so maybe after that pwede na natin silang bigyan ng mas mahahabang roles. But in the meantime, iikot mula sila sa iba’t iba nating programa,” shared Rasonable.

