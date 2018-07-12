How to increase your knowledge on savings

By Chinkee Tan

We have heard so many people say that knowledge is POWER. But I say knowledge is MONEY.

Even if you have all the money in the world, your money will not last that long if you do not know what to do with your cash.

Whether we realize it or not, the truth of the matter is, it takes knowledge to make money. But what kind of knowledge do we really need in order to produce wealth? This is a good question.

What makes it exciting is that as we journey towards finding what kind of knowledge will make us financially successful, we will discover new things that we can apply in our lives. Things that probably some people have yet to discover as well.

Here are three things we need to learn in order to increase our knowledge about SAVINGS:

1. LEARN HOW TO ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS

When in doubt, always ask. There is no harm in asking. It is not an insult to our intelligence if we ask. And in asking, let us learn to ask the right questions.

The right questions would be the ones that will help us make lesser mistakes in the way we handle money, those that will increase our confidence and those that will equip us to take risks.

2. LEARN FROM PEOPLE WHO ARE WISER THAN YOU

Most, if not all, of the successful businessmen we know in this generation made efforts to learn techniques from the best. They did not rely on their own understanding and perception of things.

Instead, they sought ADVICE and COUNSEL from those who have gone ahead of them and incorporated what they learned to their day-to-day solutions.

Let us look up to those who have made it in life and seek their wisdom. Adding it to the things we already know will definitely make a huge difference in the way we handle money.

3. LEARN HOW TO READ BOOKS AND ATTEND SEMINARS

No matter how far we have gone in building our wealth, it always pays to continue learning. Let us consider books and seminars as investments. We will still eventually reap the benefits of what we have learned and applied in life.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Do you have the right knowledge of money? Does your knowledge help you make money? How else can you learn about making money?

QUOTE

KNOWLEDGE is the key that will unlock our capacity to handle money the right way.

