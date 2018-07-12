Terrence Romeo involved in QC bar brawl

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN and WAYLON GALVEZ

Gilas Pilipinas player Terrence Romeo found himself in trouble anew following a commotion inside a bar in Tomas Morato, Quezon City Wednesday night.

Romeo and his companions were brought to the Kamuning station of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) following a skirmish with another group.

In his complaint, Darwin Peleña, 20, said he was punched while trying to have a “selfie” with Romeo. He accused Romeo’s companion as the culprit.

Romeo denied knowing the attacker.

In a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage shown in social media, Romeo was seated with another PBA player, Brian Heruela of San Miguel, when he was grabbed from behind by an unidentified man.

Romeo’s companions tried to pacify the man, causing the commotion.

Both parties, however, agreed to settle amicably. No charges were filed.

Romeo, one of nine Gilas players ejected for participating in a free-for-all during their game against Australia last July 2, issued a statement through his Twitter account @tbvromeo.

“Im in my house right now. Im not held up in any prison or station. No need to make a fuss. Watch the cctv i believe its somewhere in social media right now. I didnt do anything. Let the video speak for itself. Anyway both camps are okay naman na. Goodnight.”

The incident came just hours after the KaTropa were eliminated by San Miguel Beer in the quarterfinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Romeo scored 26 points but Talk ‘N Text dropped a 106-102 decision to the Beermen.

