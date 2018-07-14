Ancajas returns to Fresno for 6th defense

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

KUALA LUMPUR – Jerwin Ancajas is returning to Fresno to make the sixth defense of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title on Sept. 14, the Filipino champion’s US agent said on Friday.

In the presence of IBF president Daryl Peoples and other executives, Sean Gibbons said Ancajas will risk the IBF 115-lb crown against an opponent soon-to-be-named.

Names mentioned include those of Alejandro Santiago of Mexi (16-2-4 with seven KOs) and Miguel Gonzalez of Chile (26-1 with eight KOs).

“We are getting someone who is aggressive, someone who’s going to bring out the best in Jerwin,” said Gibbons, who was joined during the affair by Ancajas’ chief handler cum trainer Joven Jimenez.

Last May, Ancajas beat mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan on a unanimous decision at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Before the announcement, Peoples awarded a ring to Ancajas for defending the title thrice in 2017, a feat the New Jersey-based boxing body awards champions who succeed in defending their titles three times in a year.

As news of Ancajas’ next fight got confirmed, his team brought along training stuff here while waiting for Sunday’s big showdown starring Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.

Since winning the IBF diadem in 2016, Ancajas has defeated Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico, Teiru Kinoshita of Japan, Jamie Conlan of Northern Ireland, Israel Gonzalez of Mexico and Sultan.

Related

comments