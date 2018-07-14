OFW dies after abortion

By HANS AMANCIO

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) died after allegedly undergoing an abortion inside a motel room in Sta. Cruz, Manila, a belated police report said.

The victim identified as Nelia Sotelo, 32, a native of Tarlac, used to work as a domestic helper in Dubai and just returned to the Philippines three days prior the incident, according to case investigator SPO2 Donald Panaligan of Manila Police District homicide section.

Based on initial investigation, the victim, along with her companion, Catherine San Jose, checked-in at Hotel 99 on July 10 at around 1 p.m..

Police said that the victim reportedly booked for an appointment with the suspect, Luzviminda Tibay, 57, of Quiapo, Manila, and underwent the procedure on the same day.

The following day, San Jose went out of the hotel room at around 2:30 p.m. to buy lunch.

Upon returning, San Jose knocked on the door and asked the victim to open it for her but to no avail, prompting her to seek the help of a hotel staff.

San Jose later found the victim lying unconscious on the bathroom floor and profusely bleeding from her private part.

With the help of the hotel staff and barangay officials, San Jose rushed the victim to Jose Reyes Memorial Center but she was declared dead on arrival.

The victim reportedly died due to septic shock caused by induced abortion, attending physician Dr. Stephanie Donato said.

According to San Jose, the victim paid the suspect R10,000 to perform the procedure.

The suspect was arrested during a follow-up operation and will face charges for intentional abortion.

