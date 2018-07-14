Porn star charges dropped

Charges were dropped against adult film star Stormy Daniels on Thursday after an Ohio strip club arrest that her lawyer slammed as a “politically motivated” setup against the woman suing President Donald Trump.

Daniels, 39, was apprehended without incident during a performance late Wednesday at the Sirens club in Columbus, Ohio after officers accused her of touching patrons “in a specified anatomical area.”

Police approached Daniels, who was topless and wearing a G-string, after she was seen “using her bare breasts to smack the patrons” and “fondling the breasts of the female patrons,” according to an incident report published online by a local news outlet. Daniels allegedly held her breasts against one female detective’s face, before “forcing” the face of a male officer into her chest and “smacking his face with her bare breasts.” She performed the same acts on a male officer after “fondling” his buttock and chest. (AFP)

