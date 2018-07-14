PRRD off to watch Manny fight

2 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte is heading to Malaysia today for a two-day private trip to watch Sen. Manny Pacquiao fight and meet newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that Duterte will fly to Malaysia today from Davao City to catch the tomorrow’s fight between Pacquiao and Argentine boxer Lucas Matthyse for the World Boxing Association welterweight title.

Roque also said that Duterte will meet Mahathir on Monday at 3 p.m. A Palace source said that the President will return to the country after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

It was announced last Monday that Duterte will be going to Malaysia following his phone conversation with Mahathir. Roque said that Duterte wanted to discuss insurgency and the Islamic State with the Prime Minister.

According to Malacañang, Duterte congratulated Mahathir and vowed to closely work with him in addressing pressing regional issues during the phone call.

He assured Mahathir that the Philippines will remain a staunch ally of Malaysia in security, particularly in tackling Islamic extremism and piracy in the high seas.

Duterte also reportedly invited Malaysia to revive the joint consultative meeting to build a platform for advancing relations, and discuss pending agreements and other possible collaboration.

The President also thanked Mahathir for taking care of Filipinos in Malaysia.

Mahathir won against his one-time protégé, Prime Minister Najib Razak in the elections last May. Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, stepped out of retirement to challenge Najib. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

Related

comments