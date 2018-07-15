Teacher from NorCot shot dead

COTABATO CITY – Police foot patrols have been doubled following the fatal shooting of a teacher-employee of the Department of Education-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao here by a lone gunman last Friday.

“It is to note that police visibility is of utmost importance for the safety of the people around the city,” Senior Supt. Rolly Octavio, city police director, said yesterday.

Police said the victim, Dr. Nasser Gayak, 40, a resident of Pagalungan, North Cotabato, was walking at the corner of Japal Guiani and Jose Lim Sr. Sts. here at about 5:30 p.m. when a man approached him from behind and shot him three times in the head and body.

Witnesses said the gunman, who was wearing a baseball cap, tucked his .45 caliber pistol on his waist and disappeared amid the panicking crowd.

Responding policemen brought the victim to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Octavio said investigation is still ongoing but hinted that the case could be work-related. (PNA)

