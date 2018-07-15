Tepora cops WBA title

- Home
When it seemed that the fight was on its way to the scorecards, the undefeated Tepora (22-0 with 17 KOs) landed an uppercut that floored Ortega (26-2-1 with12 KOs) and referee Roberto Ramirez stepped in when a barrage seemed to have rocked him to merit the stoppage in their battle for the vacant WBA 126-lb clash.
“I really wanted to knock him out but my corner told me to be patient and just wait for an opening,” said Tepora. (Nick Giongco)