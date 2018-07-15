Tepora cops WBA title

KUALA LUMPUR – Jhack Tepora, a hard-hitter from Cebu in the Philippines, halted Mexican Edivaldo Ortega in the ninth round to crown himself as the new World Boxing Association featherweight crown Sunday at the Axiata Arena.

When it seemed that the fight was on its way to the scorecards, the undefeated Tepora (22-0 with 17 KOs) landed an uppercut that floored Ortega (26-2-1 with12 KOs) and referee Roberto Ramirez stepped in when a barrage seemed to have rocked him to merit the stoppage in their battle for the vacant WBA 126-lb clash.

“I really wanted to knock him out but my corner told me to be patient and just wait for an opening,” said Tepora. (Nick Giongco)

