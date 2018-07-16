MPBL: Parañaque takes on Pampanga

Games Today (Angeles University Foundation gym)

7 p.m. – Marikina vs Zamboanga

9 p.m. – Pampanga vs Parañaque

Parañaque seeks a share of the top spot in the South Division as the visiting Patriots take on host Pampanga Lanterns tonight in the resumption of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym in Angeles, Pampanga.



The Patriots will come in their 9 p.m. main match on a roll, having won their first two matches, and are determined to join the pacesetting Muntinlupa Cagers.

The Lanterns, however, are hoping to score a fitting follow-up to their 81-80 victory over the Bacoor Strikers last July 3 and improve their current 1-1 mark in the North Division.

Meanwhile, the Marikina Shoemasters take on the Zamboanga Valientes in the 7 p.m. opener, with both teams determined to put their respective title campaigns back on track.

After an encouraging 88-81 win over the General Santos City Warriors in the tourney opener, the Shoemasters dropped their last two matches, the last of which dealt by the Imus Bandera, 72-71, last July 4.

The same thing could also be said of the Valientes who also fell prey in their last two encounters following an 86-80 triumph over the Laguna Heroes last June 14. (Jerome Lagunzad)

