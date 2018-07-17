Ex-vice mayor falls into coma

1 SHARES Share Tweet

STO. TOMAS, Batangas – Former Vice Mayor Ferdinand “Enan” Ramos is now in a coma after he was shot in the face Saturday, with the bullet grazing his spine, his brother said.

According to Franky Ramos, his brother has been in a coma ever since he was shot by a still unknown assailant after coming from church last Saturday.

“Pagkatapos sumimba ng kapatid ko, sinundan sya nung suspek hanggang sa bahay at doon sya binaril sa mukha nya,” Franky said.

The vice mayor was rushed to the St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center here, and is set to be transferred to a Quezon City hospital for further treatment.

Franky added that the family remained clueless as to the motive for the shooting since his brother didn’t even have any plan to run in the 2019 elections.

Franky described his brother as a “very kind person” that’s why he still can’t believe why this happened to Enan.

“Sa katunayan, ayaw na nya tumakbo ukit sa eleksyon at tinatamad na raw sya,” he said.

Franky also stated that his brother didn’t receive any death threats.

“Yung last death threats he received siguro nung 2016 pa,” he said. “Wala talaga kaming hinala kung sino ang gumawa nito sa kanya at kung bakit.”

Ramos served Sto. Tomas town as a vice mayor from 2013-2016. He ran for re-election in 2016 but lost. (Katherine Marajas)

Related

comments