Fast-moving storm hits Cagayan

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Fast-moving tropical depression “Henry” made landfall over the northern tip of Cagayan last night.

Before noon yesterday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Henry at 415 kilometers east of Calayan Island in Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 kph, moving west at 25 kph.

PAGASA weather specialist Nikos Peñaranda said Henry will cross Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands after its landfall over northern Cagayan.

Stormy weather will be felt in areas under Signal No. 1. These are Batanes, northern Cagayan, Babuyan Group of Islands, and northern Apayao and northern Ilocos Norte.

Peñaranda advised fishing boats and other small sea craft to be cautious in setting sail into the sea due to big waves generated by the surge of the southwest monsoon or “habagat” and Henry.

He added that the cyclone is not expected to further intensify into a tropical storm. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments