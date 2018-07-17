Pinay aces ready vs Thais

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Princess Superal and Pauline del Rosario set out against a slew of aces from Thailand and Taiwan tipped to contend for the ICTSI Champion Tour at Manila Southwoods crown, upbeat of their chances along with the other local bets out to defend their turf at the Legends course in Carmona, Cavite.

“I think I’m more comfortable playing at Southwoods since I’m familiar with the course,” said Del Rosario, back in the local circuit after a grueling campaign on the Taiwan LPGA Tour the last two months.

The reigning Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner, who racked up for victories last year, is also coming off a joint eighth place effort in the Ladies European Tour Thailand Championship which she led in the second round last month.

That makes her one of the early favorites in the first of two $75,000 TLPGA-sanctioned events firing off tomorrow (Wednesday) with Superal also back from the Symetra Tour to chase a third LPGT crown after romping off with the Tagaytay and Riviera leg titles last March.

“I feel good and confident playing at Southwoods,” said Superal, who with Del Rosario had trained and honed their talent and skills at the bunker-laden layout during their amateur days with The Country Club squad.

Related

comments