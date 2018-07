Alaska vs SMB Semis Game 3 postponed

The PBA has postponed game three of the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals between the Alaska Aces and San Miguel Beermen due to potential severe weather conditions.



The game has been rescheduled for Friday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Beermen lead the best-of-five series, 2-0.

