Many flee rain, floods; fisherman missing

A fisherman in Batangas went missing as Southern Tagalog, Metro Manila, and other parts of the country were pounded yesterday by heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat” enhanced by tropical depression “Inday.”

A report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City identified the victim as Antonio Cudiamat Jr. who was hit with a huge wave while fishing off the waters of Talisay.

Cudiamat is the only fatality in Region 4-A or the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon area but more than 1,000 persons were reported displaced by heavy floods.

All of the evacuees are from Imus and Tanza in Cavite, Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson of the Calabarzon police. Among those who sought refuge in Tanza were three families whose houses were destroyed by strong winds and heavy rains.

“While there were no reported evacuees in some parts of the region, a total of 581 evacuation centers were set up in anticipation for any eventuality,” said Gaoiran.

In Rizal, some 1,300 persons also sought refuge in various evacuation centers in San Mateo and Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said that R1,491,789 in damage to agriculture was recorded in Occidental Mindoro due to the effects of the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical storm “Henry” (international name “Son-Tinh”).

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said that R78,900 worth of damage to agriculture was registered in Magsaysay while R1,412,889 was registered in Mamburao. (Aaron Recuenco and Francis Wakefield)

