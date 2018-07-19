Miss Universe Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are dating

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa and baseball player Tim Tebow are dating.

Multiple news reports say that Tebow made the revelation in an interview with ESPN.

“She is really a special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” the former National Football League athlete-turned-baseball player was quoted as saying.

Tebow dated Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, prior.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Tebow, 30, said he is ready to settle down but that he has not found the right girl yet.

“I’m looking, but I just can’t seem to find anyone. I don’t want to be single; I’m ready to settle down and start a family. I want to have kids. I have so many things I want. No one will be happier than me when I finally find the right person,” the athlete says.

Tebow says he is looking for a girl with a strong faith and a good heart.

“I’m just looking for someone who has a good heart. They have to be kind, and they have to care about people who can’t do anything for them in return;”

“They have to really love God. My faith is important to me – it’s the most important thing – and I need to be with someone who also shares that faith;”

“It really has to go deeper than what they look like on the outside. Of course it’s important to be attracted to someone, but it really needs to be about who they are on the inside,” says Tebow who was named one of the Sexiest Men Alive by the same entertainment magazine.

Nel-Peters has a bachelor’s degree in business management from North-West University in South Africa.

At the Miss Universe pageant, Nel-Peters says that she hopes to conduct self-defense workshops to women after she was carjacked when she was Miss South Africa. The beauty queen says she escaped after she punched one of them in the throat. (Robert R. Requintina)

