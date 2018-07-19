Pinoy batters reach semis

By Jonas Terrado

The Philippine Pioneers, a youth baseball team based in Batangas, made a good impression against American and Canadian foes after reaching the 12-and-under semifinals of the Blue Crab Weeklong Experience in Aberdeen, Maryland.

The Pioneers won their first six games before falling 11-10 to the Chardon Eagles in the semis of the tournament hosted by Major League Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. and brother and ex-Baltimore Orioles teammate Billy.

Force Express was the Pioneers’ first victim after winning 14-0 before blanking the Tinton Falls Terminators, 15-0, and crushing the Greece Gladiators, 13-3.

The Filipino batters continued their surge with wins over Churchville Curve, 5-4, New England Rebels, 6-2, and Flemington Red Devils, 10-5, to enter their semis match with Chardon unbeaten in six games.

Chardon, however, ended the Pioneers’ dream run by winning the semis in a game that ended after seven innings.

