    Pinoy batters reach semis

    July 19, 2018

    By Jonas Terrado

    The Philippine Pioneers, a youth baseball team based in Batangas, made a good impression against American and Canadian foes after reaching the 12-and-under semifinals of the Blue Crab Weeklong Experience in Aberdeen, Maryland.

    The Pioneers won their first six games before falling 11-10 to the Chardon Eagles in the semis of the tournament hosted by Major League Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. and brother and ex-Baltimore Orioles teammate Billy.

    Force Express was the Pioneers’ first victim after winning 14-0 before blanking the Tinton Falls Terminators, 15-0, and crushing the Greece Gladiators, 13-3.

    The Filipino batters continued their surge with wins over Churchville Curve, 5-4, New England Rebels, 6-2, and Flemington Red Devils, 10-5, to enter their semis match with Chardon unbeaten in six games.

    Chardon, however, ended the Pioneers’ dream run by winning the semis in a game that ended after seven innings.

