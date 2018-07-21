No tickets, no revenue in ‘closed-door’ match

By Jonas Terrado

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it will work closely with world governing body FIBA to ensure a smooth hosting of Gilas Pilipinas’ Sept. 17 closed-door match against Qatar in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

The SBP will be forced to have Gilas play its first home match in the second round with an empty arena as part of the punishments handed by FIBA regarding the brawl that marred the Philippines-Australia match last July 2 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

FIBA is likely to hand Gilas two more closed-door matches if a repeat incident occurs during the three-year probationary period.

SBP officials are still in the dark regarding possible venues and other arrangements surrounding the match, though they are in the process of ensuring that a loss of revenue won’t be too severe.

“Obviously, we will lose the revenue because we cannot sell the tickets,” Panlilio said.

