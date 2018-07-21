Radioman shot dead

By Nino Luces

DARAGA, Albay – A hard hitting radio commentator in the province of Albay was shot dead by unidentified suspects early Friday morning.

The victim, Joey Llana, 41, a resident of Purok 5, Brgy. Peñafrancia, Daraga town, Albay province, known for his battlecry “Abante ang Krus,” was shot around 4:45 a.m. in front of his residence while he was about to leave for work.

Llana is a blocktimer at DWZR-AM, holding programs “Metro Banat” at 5:30 – 7 a.m. and “Asenso Daraga” – a blocktime program of LGU Daraga every Saturday at 9 to 10 a.m.

He is known for his tirades against local politicians, police personnel, local businessmen, and even fellow radio personalities.

Newly promoted Chief Inspector Malu Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) said that the motive for the killing is still unknown.

“While the victim was seated at his vehicle, the suspects shot him using an unknown caliber of firearm. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his body and was declared dead at about 6:05 a.m. by the responding Emergency Management Staff led by Celestino Rosales,” Calubaquib said.

According to his fellow announcer Erasto “Bing” Alerta, Llana confessed to receiving death threats.

“Yesterday after his program, we had a chance to talk. Before leaving, he said to me ‘Di na tayo magkikita’,” Alerta said.

Seven sachets containing white crystalline believed to be “shabu” and a bulk of brownish substance was found by Scene of the Crimes Operatives (SOCO) at the Isuzu Wizard being driven by Llana.

Superintendent Benito Dipad, chief of Daraga Police station confirmed that the suspected illegal drugs was found inside a blue sling bag, beside the victim’s seat while being processed by SOCO.

He said that the substance was submitted to crime laboratory for examination.

“We also requested for paraffin test if the victim fires a gun,” Dipad said.

According to Dipad, the victim sustained multiple gunshots at his head causing his instantaneous death.

Fourteen empty shells of 9mm caliber and 1 empty shell of caliber 45 was recovered from the crime scene.

But the brother of the victim identified as Jun said the recovered substance is planted.

“May nakuha yung SOCO na pitong sachets, kulay puti siya, sa akin lang, shabu talaga yun. Saka may nakuha pang malaking bagay na nakabalot na kulay brownish. Sa pagkaka-alam ko, wala namang bisyo ang kapatid ko at hindi naman gumagamit nyan. Planted yun. Saka yung blue sling bag na yun, ngayon ko lang nakita yun, hindi naman yun sa kanya,” Jun said.

Jun narrated that prior to the killing of his brother, 2 unidentified male persons visited their house and asked his mother of Joey Llana’s house and the radio schedule of Llana’s radio program.

Jun added that his brother never told a story about his job or either death threats.

“So far, wala namang nakukwento siya sa amin. Wala man lang sinabi na may kaaway siya pero sa kanyang post sa Facebook, madami siyang kaaway,” Jun said.

Malacañang on Friday strongly condemned the killing of Llana.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the killing of Llana is yet another infringement on the press freedom.

“We strongly condemn the killing of radio reporter Joey Llana in Daraga Albay as yet another infringement on the rights to life and a free press,” Roque said in a press statement.

Roque assured that the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) will bring justice to another victim of media killings.

“The PTFOMs will be relentless in according justice to this latest victim,” Roque said.

For his part, PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Egco also condemned ‘in the strongest possible terms’ Llana’s killing, vowing to leave no stone unturned to solve the case.

Egco has ordered the creation of a special investigation task group to look into the killing of the Albay reporter.

“This saddens me. This is the reason why it is very important that we should know the protocols on media security,” Egco said in a media interview in Baguio City. (With a report from the PNA)

